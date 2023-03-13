HamberMenu
Panneerselvam appeals to External Affairs Minister to secure T.N. fishermen’s release

The deposed coordinator of the AIADMK contended that the fishermen were within their traditional waters when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy

March 13, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure the release of 16 fishermen of Tamil Nadu who have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities.

In a letter to the Minister, he also asked for the fishers’ impounded boats to be returned. He contended that all the fishermen were within their traditional waters when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the grounds of alleged crossing of the International Maritime Boundary Line.

