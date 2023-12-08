ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam, Anbumani distribute relief materials in flood-affected areas

December 08, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam distributing essential items to flood-hit people on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss distributed essential items to people affected by cyclone Michaung-induced flood in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

After distributing relief materials in Villivakkam and R.K. Nagar constituencies and interacting with the affected people, Mr. Panneerselvam said there was an opinion among the public that the State government had not taken enough precautionary measures and was not acting quickly on the rescue front.

Mr. Ramadoss distributed relief materials to the affected people in Taramani. Speaking to reporters, he urged the State government to release a white paper on storm-water drain works. The constant waterlogging was due to the failure of successive governments. Climate change was a big challenge and mitigation and adaptation measures were needed, he said.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah too distributed essentials to people in north Chennai.

