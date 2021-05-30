Panneerselvam against political parties’ intervention in vaccination camps

CHENNAI

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to stop any intervention of political parties in the COVID-19 vaccination camps across the State.

In a statement, he cited media reports of an incident at a Primary Health Centre in Modakkurichi in Erode district where, relatives and family members of DMK functionaries were allowed into the camp, which was originally meant for front-line workers.

"There is information that such incidents are reported in various places. Such incidents not only affect frontline workers but also pave way for the spread of COVID-19. Also, they would affect the creative steps taken by the Chief Minister," Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

He said that those to be given priority are to be informed in advance before organising a vaccination camp in a specific area, as per the G.O. No: 252 of the Health Department issued on May 22, 2021.