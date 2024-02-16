GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panneerselvam accuses Palaniswami of collaborating with DMK

February 16, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday accused the AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappdi K. Palaniswami of having arrived at a “secret pact” with the ruling DMK. 

Referring to the position taken by the AIADMK during the debate on the motion regarding the concept of “One Nation, One Election,” Mr Panneerselvam recalled that Mr Palaniswami, in September last, through a social media post, registered his support for the idea. He contended that the line taken by the party general secretary ran counter to the long-standing approach of the AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and his successor, Jayalalithaa, both of whom considered the DMK an “evil force.” 

Accusing Mr Palaniswami of having “surrendered” himself to the DMK for selfish reasons, Mr Panneerselvam asserted that the party’s identity too had been “forsaken.” In the Lok Sabha election, “this group of traitors would be driven to the fourth place,” the former coordinator observed.  

Meanwhile, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, referred to the budget speech of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also held the Finance portfolio, on the Mekedatu project and ongoing protests by farmers’ organisations in Tamil Nadu to highlight the “failure” of the DMK regime in safeguarding the rights of the State. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for stalling the “bid” of the Karnataka government in turning the Cauvery delta into a “desert” and getting revoked the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority on the project.  

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.