Panneerselvam accuses Palaniswami of collaborating with DMK

February 16, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday accused the AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappdi K. Palaniswami of having arrived at a “secret pact” with the ruling DMK.

Referring to the position taken by the AIADMK during the debate on the motion regarding the concept of “One Nation, One Election,” Mr Panneerselvam recalled that Mr Palaniswami, in September last, through a social media post, registered his support for the idea. He contended that the line taken by the party general secretary ran counter to the long-standing approach of the AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and his successor, Jayalalithaa, both of whom considered the DMK an “evil force.”

Accusing Mr Palaniswami of having “surrendered” himself to the DMK for selfish reasons, Mr Panneerselvam asserted that the party’s identity too had been “forsaken.” In the Lok Sabha election, “this group of traitors would be driven to the fourth place,” the former coordinator observed.

Meanwhile, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, referred to the budget speech of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also held the Finance portfolio, on the Mekedatu project and ongoing protests by farmers’ organisations in Tamil Nadu to highlight the “failure” of the DMK regime in safeguarding the rights of the State. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for stalling the “bid” of the Karnataka government in turning the Cauvery delta into a “desert” and getting revoked the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority on the project.