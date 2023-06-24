ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam accuses DMK regime of having “no concern” for students admitted under RTE

June 24, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take back the government’s order of reducing the quantum of financial assistance to schools

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday, accused the DMK government of having “no concern” towards the plight of students who were admitted to private schools under the Right to Education Act.

In a statement, he referred to reports of the government’s decision to reduce financial assistance to the schools which had admitted students under the Act, besides the delay in disbursal of funds to the schools. Consequently, the schools had to collect fees from parents of such students. The government’s action in this regard had caused “huge embarrassment” to the parents and the schools alike. He wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take back the government’s order of reducing the quantum of financial assistance to the schools.

A meeting of district secretaries of the group led by Mr. Panneerselvam will be held on July 1 and chaired by Panruti S. Ramachandran, political advisor.

