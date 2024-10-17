Panneerselvam accuses DMK government of having “betrayed” people on Mullaperiyar

The ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday accused the DMK government of having “betrayed” people of the State on the Mullaperiyar dam issue for not coming out against the Kerala government.

Referring to the walk out staged by engineers of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Organisation (WRO) in protest against the Kerala Minor Irrigation (MI) Division for not allowing maintenance work at the dam site for months, Mr Panneerselvam, in a statement, called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to urge his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for the permission. Else, Mr Stalin should announce the break of his party’s ties with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the neighbouring State’s regime. “Continuance of the relationship, after sacrificing the State’s rights, would amount to a great injustice to the people,” Mr Panneerselvam pointed out.

In a letter to the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Mr Panneerselvam thanked him for having issued a message of greetings on the formation day of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).