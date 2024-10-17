GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panneerselvam accuses DMK government of having “betrayed” people on Mullaperiyar

Published - October 17, 2024 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam

The ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday accused the DMK government of having “betrayed” people of the State on the Mullaperiyar dam issue for not coming out against the Kerala government.

Referring to the walk out staged by engineers of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Organisation (WRO) in protest against the Kerala Minor Irrigation (MI) Division for not allowing maintenance work at the dam site for months, Mr Panneerselvam, in a statement, called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to urge his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for the permission. Else, Mr Stalin should announce the break of his party’s ties with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the neighbouring State’s regime.  “Continuance of the relationship, after sacrificing the State’s rights, would amount to a great injustice to the people,” Mr Panneerselvam pointed out. 

In a letter to the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan,  Mr Panneerselvam thanked him for having issued a message of greetings on the formation day of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Published - October 17, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Mullaperiyar In-Depth / water / Kerala / Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.