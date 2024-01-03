Panneeerselvam, Dhinakaran express disappointment over absence of cash component in Pongal gift hamper in T.N.

January 03, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam and the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 expressed disappointment over the absence of cash support component in the Pongal gift hamper.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam, who referred to reports in sections of the press on the matter, said the gift hamper contained only one kg raw rice, one kg sugar and one piece of sugarcane and there was nothing on the cash support, causing dissatisfaction among people. He recalled that last year, a sum of ₹1,000 each was paid to ration cardholders. Mr. Panneerselvam said this time, the expectation of the people was that ₹3,000 should be paid to all the ration cardholders without any condition.

A government order issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department on Tuesday stated that for 2,19,57,402 cards along with families living in rehabilitation camps for refugees from Sri Lanka, the three items would be supplied at a total cost of around ₹ 238.93 crore.

In a message on his social media handle, Mr Dhinakaran said there were reports of many persons in Chennai and surrounding districts, which were hit by Cyclone Michaung, not getting the relief amount of ₹6,000 each due to alleged interference of members of the ruling party. Under such circumstances, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should ensure the payment of cash support under the Pongal gift hamper to all the people, apart from the disbursal of relief amount to flood-hit people before the festival.

