Panic on bus as couple tests positive

CUDDALORE

23 June 2020 00:05 IST

They got the result on board

Panic gripped passengers aboard a bus in Cuddalore district on Monday, as the vehicle was stopped by the authorities to disembark a couple who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The pair, whose swab samples were collected at the Cuddalore Government Hospital two days ago, had boarded a Vadalur-bound Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus at Panruti, along with around 30 other passengers. When the bus reached Kadampuliyur around 12.15 p.m., the husband received a call from the hospital authorities, who sought to know his whereabouts as his house had been found locked.

On being informed that he was aboard a bus, the authorities asked him to hand over his mobile phone to the conductor and informed him that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. The bus crew was asked to stop the vehicle and wait for a team of health officials, who were on their way to pick up the couple and get them admitted to the government hospital.

According to an official, the COVID-19-positive man panicked on learning about his test result and screamed. “This created a flutter and spread panic among his co-passengers, who rushed out of the vehicle and ran helter-skelter,” the official said.

At the time, there were around 15 passengers on the bus, as the others had disembarked en route.

The bus driver and conductor also alighted from the vehicle in a hurry. Health officials then took the couple to the hospital in an ambulance.

The bus was taken to a depot after disinfection. Health Department officials are now tracing the passengers who had travelled on the bus for testing.