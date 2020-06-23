Panic on bus as couple tests positive

Panic gripped passengers aboard a bus in Cuddalore district on Monday, as the vehicle was stopped by the authorities to disembark a couple who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The pair, whose swab samples were collected at the Cuddalore Government Hospital two days ago, had boarded a Vadalur-bound Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus at Panruti, along with around 30 other passengers. When the bus reached Kadampuliyur around 12.15 p.m., the husband received a call from the hospital authorities, who sought to know his whereabouts as his house had been found locked.
On being informed that he was aboard a bus, the authorities asked him to hand over his mobile phone to the conductor and informed him that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. The bus crew was asked to stop the vehicle and wait for a team of health officials, who were on their way to pick up the couple and get them admitted to the government hospital.
According to an official, the COVID-19-positive man panicked on learning about his test result and screamed. “This created a flutter and spread panic among his co-passengers, who rushed out of the vehicle and ran helter-skelter,” the official said.
At the time, there were around 15 passengers on the bus, as the others had disembarked en route.
The bus driver and conductor also alighted from the vehicle in a hurry. Health officials then took the couple to the hospital in an ambulance.
The bus was taken to a depot after disinfection. Health Department officials are now tracing the passengers who had travelled on the bus for testing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath