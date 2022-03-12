Panguni Uthiram festival begins in Palani

The holy flag is being hoisted at Thiruavinankudi temple in Palani on Saturday,

The annual Panguni Uthiram festival began with the hoisting of the holy flag at Thiruavinankudi temple in Palani on Saturday.

Like, Thaipoosam festival, the Panguni Uthiram event too attracts a large number of devotees from far and near to the famous Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple. Tying the holy kaapu, the devotees carry the Theertha Kaavadi and perform abhishekam.

Chanting arohara., the devotees witnessed the hoisting of the holy flag on Saturday.

The HR and CE officials had made elaborate arrangements, with COVID-19 guidelines in place, temple staff said .

The celestial wedding of Lord Muthukumaraswamy and Goddess Valli Deivanai would be performed on March 17. Following this, the Car festival would be held on March 18. The final day celebrations would be held on March 21,

The holy flag was hoisted in the presence of Joint Commissioner Natarajan, Assistant Commissioner Senthil Kumar and other officials, the staff added.