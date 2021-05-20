Panels set up to care for COVID-hit children

CHENNAI

20 May 2021 01:11 IST

‘Impact on children a serious concern’

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a seven-member task force in all districts headed by the Collector for providing intervention programmes to provide care and protection to children affected and infected by COVID-19 as well as children of COVID-19-affected/infected parents.

An unprecedented and unexpected widespread rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave had devastated the lives of citizens and many had lost their lives. The impact of COVID-19, especially affecting children was a serious concern, an official release stated.

The district-level task force would check the details of all adults, who have died due to COVID-19 and find out if children have been orphaned or children are in need of care and protection. The task force would produce such children before the Child Welfare Committee.

The Committee would decide on their rehabilitation, such as adoption, foster care, sponsorship among others and institutionalisation, as the last resort as per the provision of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. It would also place such children in temporary shelters, while parents are undergoing treatment and children, who are left without relative or guardian or necessary care.

The task force would also provide psychological counselling and support to children infected/affected due to COVID-19. It would also ensure timely referral of such children to treatment centres and provide nutritional support during the post-treatment period.

The District Level Task Force shall meet every week and as and when required for providing intervention programmes.