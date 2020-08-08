Tamil Nadu

Panels formed to study draft EIA, NEP, says Tamil Nadu CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File.   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said the State government has constituted expert committees to study the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA 2020) notification and the National Education Policy (NEP).

The government will take a final call on these two reports based on the recommendation of the committee, he told journalists in Tirunelveli after chairing a meeting at the Collectorate to review the measures to tackle COVID-19.

The expert committee would study the merits and demerits of the NEP and submit its report to the government. Similarly, the government would take a stand on the Draft EIA based on the expert committee’s report.

Asked if the stringent norms in the Coastal Regulation Zone notification that prohibit construction activities close to the shoreline would be relaxed, he said a few cases in this connection had been filed in the courts, and the government would await the verdict.

