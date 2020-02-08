Panellists enlighten students with words of wisdom

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore organised ‘Spotlight’ on Friday, as a prelude to the annual cultural and sports extravaganza ‘Riviera 2020’ which is coming up in next few days.

Eminent speakers from different fields enlightened the students with their words of wisdom to go beyond boundaries.

The programme titled ‘Spotlight’ which provided the platform for the panellists for breaking the stories for the next decade to the students.

In his inaugural address, former Supreme Court Judge, Swatantar Kumar asked the ‘technocrats of tomorrow’ (students) to work towards protecting the natural resources. He reminded that already people area facing the impact of global warming and dumping huge quantum of plastics and other waste into the ocean would make the impact more worst in the future. People have to change their mindset and they should give up the attitude of ‘not in my backyard’ to bring about changes in the environment in India and also Globally, he said.

Additional Director General of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore moderated the panel discussion on ‘Role of Youth in Current Scenario’ and said that education system in India and in foreign countries cannot be compared as it was based on different culture. Comparing teacher-student relationship with other countries one cannot claim Indian education system is poor. One has to develop clean habits and qualitative technical skills to excel in their career, he said.

VIT Assistant Vice-President, Kadhambari S. Viswanathan said that environment education has been brought into curriculum now. With that effort one can see school children coming out with projects on protecting the environment, which is a welcome sign, she said.

Bollywood actor and model, Karishma Sharma was among prominent personalities participated in the programme.