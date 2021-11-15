Panel will probe AIADMK regime’s irregularities: Stalin

Chennai

15 November 2021 00:15 IST

The guilty will be brought to book, says Chief Minister.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday that a commission would be constituted to probe the irregularities said to have been committed by the previous AIADMK government.

Making this statement in response to a question on the Opposition’s criticism of his government’s handling of the floods, he told reporters that he was “not concerned” about the Opposition’s take on the functioning of his government. “For all their atrocities and wrongful acts [when they were in power], a commission will be constituted, as soon as the rain is over, to find out where mistakes were committed. The guilty will be brought to book.”

‘Working for people’

“My job is to work for people. This is why they gave us [his party and its allies] a huge victory [in the Assembly election]. Our policy is to serve not only those who voted for us but also those who did not vote for us,” he added.

On the rain damage in the Cauvery delta districts, Mr. Stalin said a group of Ministers, headed by Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy, had been formed to assess the situation. Its report was expected in a day or two. “Once the assessment has been completed, we will send a report to the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi]. If required, Ministers and Members of Parliament will meet the Prime Minister to make the request for aid.”

To another question, he said he would visit Kanniyakumari on Monday to assess the damage.

For the eighth day in succession, the Chief Minister visited the affected areas, covering parts of the Villivakkam, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kolathur and Egmore Assembly constituencies, according to an official release. He launched a special medical camp for COVID-19 vaccination and providing monsoon diseases preventive measures at Lakma Nagar in Villivakkam.

Mr. Stalin distributed relief materials to residents at many places, including Mylappa Street in Kolathur, Sankara Bakthan Street in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, East Tank Bund Street in Villivakkam and Dobikana in Egmore, besides the children at an orphanage at Vetriselvi Anbazhagan Nagar.

Among those who accompanied him were Public Works Minister E.V. Velu, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and coordinating officer for north Chennai and Principal Secretary for Higher Education D. Karthikeyan, the release said.