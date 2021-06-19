Panel will lay strong base for NEET exemption: Minister

Ma. Subramanian

CHENNAI

19 June 2021 00:08 IST

Coaching classes are nothing new as they were introduced by AIADMK regime last year: Subramanian

The Tamil Nadu government has taken measures to build a “strong base” for seeking exemption of the State from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and to prevent a repeat of rejection by the President of two Bills passed in the Assembly during the AIADMK government, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

“The government has established a committee, headed by Justice A.K. Rajan (retired), to study the impact of NEET, keeping the M. Anandakrishnan committee — which was constituted in 2006 and recommended the cancellation of entrance examinations for professional courses — as a model. We want to do this systematically. The first step was constituting the committee. Its report will serve as a strong base so that there will be legal protection in future,” he told reporters.

He was replying to Deputy Leader of the Opposition O. Panneerselvam’s recent statement on NEET.

Further steps would be taken once the committee submits its report, he said. The committee, formed to build a strong case against NEET, had been given a month to submit is report. It had already conducted four meetings, he said.

Mr. Subramanian said the AIADMK government failed to speak for Tamil Nadu students or make a strong representation when the President rejected the two Bills, which the Ministry of Home Affairs returned thereafter. “It was during the AIADMK regime that the NEET was introduced in the State. The Deputy Leader of the Opposition has said that conducting coaching classes for the NEET at government schools had created confusion among students. The classes are nothing new as they were introduced by the AIADMK government last year,” he added.

As of now, NEET was in force. “In this situation, students need to prepare for it. However, the government’s decision is to get exemption,” he said.

‘No hiding of deaths’

As for reports about the under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths, he said, “There is no need for the government and the Health Department to hide deaths due to COVID-19.” He said he had visited 28 districts so far, and during field-visits and discussions, he emphasised that no deaths be hidden.

The government was taking measures to prepare for the third wave of the contagion. “When we took over, the daily oxygen requirement was 230 metric tonnes. However, when the daily cases rose to 36,000, the requirement increased to 450 metric tonnes. Now, we have an oxygen stock of 900 metric tonnes,” he said.

While many donated oxygen concentrators, oxygen generator plants were being set up at a few places such as Government Royapettah Hospital and Government Hospital at Saidapet.

The Minister said 70,000 oxygen beds were ready, while paediatric wards with 50-100 beds were being established in all districts. Six to seven beds with ventilators were being set up for newborns. Till Thursday evening, the State reported 2,131 cases of mucormycosis, he said.