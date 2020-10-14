Panel told to visit sensitive coastal areas in T.N.

Study necessary before implementing coastal protection measures: EAC

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment has suggested that a sub-committee visit sensitive coastal areas of Tamil Nadu for examination before coastal protection measures envisaged under the Comprehensive Shoreline Protection Management Plan are implemented.

The EAC also said that the shoreline change maps prepared by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) and the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) be used as the basis for implementing any shore protection schemes in the State, as suggested by a team of experts from IIT-Madras in its report to the EAC.

“The detailed shore protection measures should be as per CRZ Notification 2011 and subsequent amendments thereon. Implications of Coastal Economic Zone (CEZ) development under Sagarmala needs to be taken care suitably while preparing detailed coastal protection measures,” the report had said.

The team had also suggested that the government of Tamil Nadu circulate the plan to neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and union territory of Puducherry as implementation of the plan might have implications there as well. The EAC in May 2019 had sought comments and suggestions from the neighbouring States and wanted the T.N. government to make them available.

The EAC was informed at a recent meeting that the Tamil Nadu government in July this year had requested the MoEF to approve the plan pending comments from the neighbouring States. The EAC said the Ministry may send a reminder to these neighbouring States to provide their views within three months, on or before December 2020 and posted the matter for further consideration after these comments are received.