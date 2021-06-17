Panel to study NEET just delaying tactics: OPS

He asks CM to pass a Bill in Assembly

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday criticised the State government’s decision to form a panel on the impact of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on medical admissions.

Terming the action as “delaying tactics,” Mr. Panneerselvam quoted statements made by the DMK in the Assembly at the time of adoption of the NEET exemption bills and at that time, the DMK had stated that the repeal of entrance tests had benefited students belonging to rural areas.

He said the students now wondered whether Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had developed doubt on his earlier stand against the NEET.

Mr. Stalin should get a Bill adopted in the coming session of the Assembly on the NEET and send it to the President for assent, Mr. Panneerselvam demanded.