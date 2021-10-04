Panel to study complaints over shorthand examination

CHENNAI

04 October 2021 01:38 IST

A decision on complaints over the question paper for the recently concluded shorthand (higher speed) examination will be taken based on the recommendation of the committee constituted for the purpose, the Directorate of Technical Education has said. An expert committee was constituted after the DTE received complaints from candidates that the pronunciation and recording of the exam paper for the Shorthand (higher speed) English examination, held on September 26, was not clear.

The DTE had not conducted the annual exams for business accountancy, shorthand and typewriting owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Instead the suspended exams were conducted in September — Accounting (September 24); Shorthand (September 25, 26) and Typewriting (September 18,19).

