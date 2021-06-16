Panel to study admissions to professional courses

CHENNAI

16 June 2021 03:13 IST

It will study intake from govt. schools

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday issued orders for constituting an 11-member commission to look into ways to increase the admission of students from government schools into professional courses (other than medicine), if their intake in such programmes was inadequate.

The panel will look into the admission of students from government schools in professional programmes, such as engineering, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and law, among others.

It will be headed by retired Delhi High Court judge D. Murugesan, and it will submit its report to the government in a month, an official release said.

The panel will look into the socio-economic conditions of students from government schools, their challenges, if any, and the quantum of their admission into professional courses in the past. It will then recommend ways to increase their intake.

The government’s decision follows a representation that said only a few students from government schools were being admitted into such courses.

It may be recalled that the DMK government had earlier constituted a panel to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions.