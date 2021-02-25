Panel to probe harassment charge against Special DGP

Rajesh Das placed on compulsory wait

Following a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a woman IPS officer against Special DGP (Law and Order) Rajesh Das, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday constituted an inquiry committee and placed him on compulsory wait.

IAS officer and Secretary of the Department of Planning and Development Jayashree Raghunandan has been named the presiding officer of the six-member committee, according to a G.O. issued by Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar.

Seema Agarwal (ADGP-Headquarters); A. Arun (IGP-Administration); B. Shamoondeswari (DIG-Kancheepuram Range); V.K. Ramesh Babu (Chief Administrative Officer, Office of the DGP); and Loretta Jhona (head, Programme Management, International Justice Mission) are the other members.

The committee would take further course of action as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the order said.

Earlier report

The Hindu reported on Wednesday that a woman IPS officer had accused a top police officer of sexual harassment.

The complainant had accused him of misbehaving with her while on duty during the recent tour of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to the central districts.

In the evening, the government transferred ADGP (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) K. Jayanth Murali and posted him as ADGP (Law and Order). DGP Karan Singha (DGP-Training, Police Training College, Chennai) was transferred and posted as Special DGP (Enforcement). Special DGP (Enforcement) Md. Shakeel Akhter was transferred and posted as Special DGP-Training, Police Training College, Chennai.

A. Kayalvizhi, SP, Crime against Women and Children, was transferred and posted as SP, Tiruvarur district.