Panel to make recommendations on NEET impact to TN government, in a month

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued orders to constitute a Committee under retired High Court judge A.K. Rajan to look into the impact of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on medical admissions in the State, and submit its report within a month.

G.R. Ravindranath and Jawahar Nesan are also part of the panel. The secretaries of the departments of Health and Family Welfare, School and Law, Officer on Special Duty in the Health Department and Director of Medical Education are ex-officio members of the panel.

The Additional Director of Medical Education would be the Member-Secretary of the panel, which would analyse data and submit a report with recommendations to the government on steps to be taken to protect the interests of students of backward sections of the society.

“The Tamil Nadu government would analyse the recommendations and undertake further steps,” an official release said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that a panel under Mr. Rajan would look into the impact of conducting NEET on students from backward sections of the society and to recommend steps after analysing the possibility of an alternative method to conduct medical college admissions.