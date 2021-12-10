Panel to look into patta for SIDCO land

CHENNAI

10 December 2021 04:20 IST

Documents will be issued in three months: Minister

Owners of around 3,500 acres of land belonging to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) are yet to get patta and the State government has formed a committee to look into this, Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan said while inaugurating ACMEE 2021, an international machine tools exhibition organised by the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA).

He said this land bank was spread across the State and a list had been prepared. “Over the next two or three months, the patta will be distributed to those who brought the land,” he said.

While delivering his address, Industries Minister Thagam Thennarasu said that MSME’s had made enormous contribution to the State.

Ford plant

To a query on the Ford acquisition issue, Mr. Thennarasu said that many firms had evinced interest but nothing had been formalised yet. He said a team from Tata Motors visited the Ford plant in Chennai twice.

On the defence corridor, the Minister said the State government had given proposals to the Defence Ministry. An elaborate meeting had been held with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “We hope to get their clearance,” he said.

A.N. Gireeshan, president of Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturing Association, said that around 30,000 visitors were expected at the exhibition and AIEMA was targeting a business of more than ₹500 crore during the event. “The exhibition will jump-start our economy that is still recovering from the pandemic,” he said. The exhibition, which concludes on December 13, has over 400 firms participating in it. Over 100 foreign firms have displayed their products through their Indian channel partners at the Chennai Trade Centre.