Panel to list sectors cleared to operate on Monday: CM

The S. Krishnan Committee, constituted to frame guidelines for opening of select industries after April 20 and for the way forward after the lockdown ends on May 3, will submit its report to the State government on Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in Salem on Friday.

Addressing journalists after a review meeting with officials on containment measures against the spread of COVID-19, he said, “The Centre has offered relaxations for operating certain industries [after April 20]. A committee headed by Finance Secretary S. Krishnan has been formed to study directions of the Centre, and it will review the industries that can be permitted to operate. It will be announced on Monday.”

However, industries falling within containment zones will not be allowed to function. “Sago unit operators have petitioned, requesting to allow them to operate units. Farmers’ associations have also petitioned to allow them to harvest the crops, so that they do not suffer loss. These requests are under the government’s consideration. These will be reviewed on April 20,” he said.

“If the industry falls in the list permitted by the Centre to operate, the State government will take steps to give them permission for operations,” he added. Sugar factories have already received permission to operate, to protect sugarcane farmers.