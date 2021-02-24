Panel to enquire sexual harassment charges against Special DGP

CHENNAI

24 February 2021 18:00 IST

IAS officer and Secretary of Planning and Development Department Jayashree Raghunandan has been named the Presiding Officer of the six-member panel

The Tamil Nadu government, on Wednesday, constituted an enquiry committee following a complaint by a lady IPS officer alleging sexual harassment charges against Special DGP (Law & Order) Rajesh Das, IPS.

IAS officer and Secretary of Planning and Development Department Jayashree Raghunandan has been named the Presiding Officer of the six-member panel, according to a G.O. issued by Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar.

Advertising

Advertising

IPS officers Seema Agarwal (ADGP-Headquarters), A. Arun (IGP-Administration), B. Shamoondeswari (DIG-Kancheepuram Range), Mr. V.K. Ramesh Babu (Chief Administrative Officer, Office of the DGP) and Ms. Loretta Jhona (Head, Programme Management, IJM) are the other members of the panel.

"The Committee shall take necessary further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 on the said complaint," the G.O. stated.

The Hindu had, on Wednesday, reported that a lady IPS officer had accused a top police officer of sexual harassment. The complainant allegedly accused the top officer of misbehaving with her while on duty during the tour of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to the central districts recently.