Panel to be formed to identify jobs in private sector for differently-abled, says Minister

April 21, 2022 20:09 IST

Pattas to be provided on priority to differently-abled persons living below the poverty line

“The Tamil Nadu government will form a high-level committee that will include [representatives of] federations of industries to identify job opportunities for differently-abled persons in the private sector,” Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

Making the announcements on behalf of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who holds the portfolio of the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Ms. Jeevan said the government will also form a high-level committee to look into the announcements made on identifying jobs in government departments for differently-abled persons, for which multiple government orders have been issued.

The government will also provide pattas on priority to differently-abled persons living below the poverty line. Further, priority will be given to such persons in rural areas, who apply for allotment of houses to them.

The Minister said efforts will be taken to enable differently-abled persons to run Aavin milk outlets in government complexes, with a waiver of rent and deposit for qualified persons. This will be implemented through the Public Works and Revenue Departments, in association with Aavin.