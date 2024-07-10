Panel submits report over violations in granite quarries in Madurai district

Retired Madras High Court judge P. Jyothimani, who led a high-level special committee and studied the reports of expert committees over alleged violations in 83 granite quarries in Madurai district, submitted his report to the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The retired judge submitted his report to Minister for Water Resources (also holding the natural resources portfolio) Duraimurugan, at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday, an official release said.

After expert committees submitted their reports over violations in granite quarries in Madurai district, the Tamil Nadu government had, in February 2023, constituted a high-level special committee under retired HC judge P. Jyothimani to study these reports and submit his recommendations.