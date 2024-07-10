GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panel submits report over violations in granite quarries in Madurai district

The Tamil Nadu government had, in February 2023, constituted a committee led by retired judge P. Jyothimani, to study reports of violations in granite quarries in Madurai and give recommendations

Published - July 10, 2024 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Retired Madras High Court judge P. Jyothimani handed over his report on violations in Madurai granite quarries, to Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan at the Secretariat on Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Retired Madras High Court judge P. Jyothimani handed over his report on violations in Madurai granite quarries, to Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan at the Secretariat on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Retired Madras High Court judge P. Jyothimani, who led a high-level special committee and studied the reports of expert committees over alleged violations in 83 granite quarries in Madurai district, submitted his report to the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Villagers near Melur urge govt. to permanently stop auctioning of granite quarries

The retired judge submitted his report to Minister for Water Resources (also holding the natural resources portfolio) Duraimurugan, at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday, an official release said.

After expert committees submitted their reports over violations in granite quarries in Madurai district, the Tamil Nadu government had, in February 2023, constituted a high-level special committee under retired HC judge P. Jyothimani to study these reports and submit his recommendations.

