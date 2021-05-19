Panel soon to collaborate with NGOs

CHENNAI

19 May 2021 23:33 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that a State-level coordination committee of IAS officers would be constituted to collaborate with NGOs in providing support to those affected by COVID-19.

Besides, a Command Centre would be set up to identify and provide specific interventions for patients, such as providing oxygen and life-saving drugs and also to create awareness among people of the need to undertake vaccination with the help of NGOs.

During his meeting with representatives of various NGOs, Mr. Stalin said the State government has provided a list of tasks from which the NGOs could choose and commence their work.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin stressed on the need for NGOs to join hands with the State government in working for the welfare of the people in the midst of the pandemic, whose second wave was far more severe than the first.

He acknowledged the service of the NGOs to the society, both as individuals and as groups, such as distributing food packets, milk, medicines, dry rations, providing elderly care, helping migrants and the differently-abled.

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials participated.