Panel reviews progress of ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme

A district level co-ordination committee meeting was held on Saturday at Vellore Collectorate to address the issues and progress made under ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’, water management programme initiated by the Union Ministry of ‘Jal Shakti’ and ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme of the State Government.

District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundram called upon the officials to monitor the works under their taluk and report the progress of the works undertaken in respective lake on a periodical basis to the Nodal Officer.

“Out of the 571 lakes in the district, 220 are undergoing rejuvenation process with a planned outlay of ₹11 crore. Among 1883 smaller tanks, 461 ponds are being readied at a cost of ₹4.61 crore. These lakes are being rejuvenated with the help of residents. Out of the 519 lakes under the administration of the Public Works Department, replenishing works are underway in 53 lakes at a cost of ₹12 crore. All the works are being speeded up and are expected to be completed before the onset of monsoon,” he said.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundram said that NGOs and social welfare organisations should come forward to take up the work of work of waterbodies rejuvenation.

These organisations can apply online by sending an email to collrvel@nic.in. Permissions would be accorded under ‘single window clearance’, he said.