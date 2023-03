Panel on flood mitigation submits final report to CM

March 14, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Retired IAS officer V. Thiruppugazh, who headed the Chennai Flood Disaster Mitigation and Management Committee, submitted the panel's final report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat here on Tuesday. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present in the meeting

