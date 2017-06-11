Panel formed to seek Perarivalan’s release

With A.G. Perarivalan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, completing 26 years of imprisonment, a few persons have come together to form a forum ‘Perarivalan Viduthalaikana Orungkinaipu Kuzhu’ demanding his release. The committee has launched a State-wide signature campaign that was kick-started at Jolarpet, Perarivalan’s native place, on Sunday.

According to his advocate K. Tholkappian, the campaign would be conducted across the State in the coming days. “We will submit a petition along with the signatures to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on June 26.” He said such committees would be formed in all districts. A number of activists were part of the committee that included director Kalanjiyam.

Ailing parents

On Sunday, the committee members held a meeting with residents of Jolarpet and passed a few resolutions. One of the resolutions referred to the parents of Perarivalan – father Kuyildasan (75) and mother Arputhammal (70), who faced health-related problems. The committee demanded that the Chief Minister take steps to release Perarivalan so that his parents could spend the rest of their life with him.

A second resolution pointed out that it was sad that Perarivalan had not been granted parole despite submitting medical records to the Prisons Department that proved Mr. Kuyildasan had been admitted to hospital several times. The Chief Minister should take steps to grant him parole immediately taking into consideration the health condition of his parents.