Panel formed to probe document registrations

17 December 2021 01:14 IST

Committee will function for 3 years

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday constituted a special investigation committee to probe the registration of fake documents and irregularities in the registration of documents in the past, leading to revenue loss to the exchequer.

The panel will submit a report along with recommendations to avoid such occurrences in the future. A retired IAS officer will chair the panel, which will have two members — one senior counsel practising in the Madras High Court (part-time) and an Additional Inspector General of Registration, who will also be the convenor of the panel. It will also have an administrative unit that will be headed by the convenor.

Impersonation, registration of fake documents, illegal acquisition of government lands, revenue loss caused to the exchequer, registration of unrecognised plots and violations of Section 22-A (2) of the Registration Act, 1908 are among the issues to be probed by the panel, said the G.O. issued in this regard.

The committee will function for three years and will travel across the State. It will receive petitions from the public and also issues that are brought to its notice by various government departments. It will submit reports every three months to the Inspector General of Registration and suggest ways to avoid such occurrences in the future.

It may be recalled that Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy had announced in the Assembly in September that the Government would constitute a special investigation committee to probe the registration of fake documents and irregularities in the registration of documents in the past leading to revenue loss to the exchequer.