Panel for doubling ex-gratia to kin of battle casualties

It approves proposal to increase the amount from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 23, 2022 22:47 IST

Governor R. N. Ravi at the meeting of the State Managing Committee of Amalgamated Fund in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A meeting of the State Managing Committee of Amalgamated Fund, chaired by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, approved among others, a proposal to increase the ex-gratia to the next of kin of battle casualty from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh and assistance to war-disabled persons from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

The meeting also approved a proposal to grant an incentive of ₹50,000 a student per annum in addition to other grants, to the wards of ex-servicemen studying in IITs/IIMs and national law schools, a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

It also approved granting an incentive of ₹25,000 a student per annum to the wards of ex-servicemen/widows studying in Sainik Schools. It also approved the enhancement of Ex-Servicemen Children Literacy Improvement Grant (ECLIG) to school-going wards of ex-servicemen /widows.

The meeting also discussed the follow-up action on the recommendations and report on activities of the Amalgamated Fund from 2014-15 to 2021-22. The Governor requested the committee members to look into aspect of resettlement of ex-servicemen..

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Major General S.S. Dahiya, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Dakshin Bharat Area, and senior officials were present at the meeting.

