Panel for caste census a stunt, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said the Commission constituted by the AIADMK governemnt to undertake caste-wise census was an election stunt.

“The AIADMK did not make the announcement earlier even though it has been in power for ten years. It has now constituted a commission, and it is nothing but an electoral stunt,” he told reporters after distributing relief materials to people in his Kolathur constituency.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK alliance was in better shape than it was during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “In the 2021 Assembly election, we will perform better than the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Asked about allegations by the AIADMK that the DMK was indicted by the Sarkaria Commission and was involved in the 2-G scam, Mr. Stalin said his party’s deputy general secretary had already responded to the allegations. “Has the Sarkaria Commission proved anything? Nothing was proved. As far as the 2-G case is concerned, all those who faced charges were acquitted. But in the case related to amassing of wealth, disproportionate to their known source of income, Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, Sudakaran and Elavarasi have been covicted and awarded four-year sentences,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said Mr. Raja had already challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to participate in a debate.

“But the Chief Minister has not opened his mouth,” he said.

In a separate statement, he expressed the DMK’s support to the Bharat Bandh, in favour of the agitating farmers in Delhi.