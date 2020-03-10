Panel finds violations galore in AUT appointments, yet no action taken

In 2009, the Anna University of Technology (AUT) in Tiruchi called for applications for the post of Assistant Professor in Physics and Civil Engineering among other departments. Applicants were required to have qualification in Civil Engineering or in Physics and should have worked as lecturer for at least three years.

One of the applications it received was from a candidate who possessed a B.Sc second class degree in Geology, an M.Sc in Applied Geology and PhD in Environmental Science. His application was rejected. But strangely, he was called for an interview for the post of Assistant Professor in Physics Department, though he had not applied for it. He was eventually appointed as Assistant Professor in Geology, though there was no such post.

Going a step further, the Selection Committee recommended that he work in the Department of Civil Engineering, University of College of Engineering in Pattukottai. Such violations abound if one goes by the findings of a 2017 committee, headed by IAS officer R Anandakumar, which examined the appointments of 158 teaching and non-teaching staff in the erstwhile AUTs in Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Chennai and their constituent colleges.

The panel found that not only were many of the appointments in gross violation of All India Council for Technical Education and university norms but were also an “unjustifiable Constitutional violation” of the communal roster system.

The committee examined each of these appointments on the basis of the prescribed AICTE guidelines, university norms and the actual qualification of candidates. After thorough scrutiny, it classified that the appointments of 54 faculty members was “irregular”; 21 teaching staff were appointed “in violation of the roster system”; 23 teachers were appointed “in excess of sanctioned strength”; and the appointment of 37 non-teaching staff were either “irregular” or “in excess.”

It upheld the appointment of only 23 teaching staff in the five AUTs, which were established during the erstwhile DMK regime and merged with the Anna University by the AIADMK government.

The committee “unanimously” recommended that “the government may initiate appropriate action to remove 135 invalid appointment candidates... Further, appropriate disciplinary action may be initiated against the selectors based on the University Disciplinary norms…”

It came to the conclusion based on 10 principles and well-settled legal standards including natural justice and equality of opportunity. Mismatch in advertisement and possessed qualification will be a valid reason for rejection and not following roster system “is a grievous liability, ab-initio void” nature of improper appointment, it said. Citing multiple relevant court judgments, it said, “Those who come by the back door should go through that door.”

Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E. Balagurusamy said the government must dismiss the 135 persons and act against those who recruited them.

However, Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa said, “The Syndicate had twice said that the 135 employees must be allowed to continue. The government wants them to go. But courts have backed the Syndicate decision. What do I do? I don’t know.”

He added that if these staff are sacked, he would find it difficult to run the show. Arguing that core competency was not required in some appointments, Prof. Surappa said, “The administrators do not often understand the requirements of academics. In higher education, appointments are made not merely based on academic qualification. The candidates’ capability and administrative ability and other factors come into play.”

Higher Education Secretary Apoorva said she would be able to comment only after studying the committee’s recommendation.