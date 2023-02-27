ADVERTISEMENT

Panel discussion today on Coimbatore as an investment hotspot

February 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

It will highlight the measures taken by the government to bring investments across sectors to Coimbatore and investment trends and their impact on the district

The Hindu Bureau

The G Square group and The Hindu will organise a panel discussion here on Tuesday on “Coimbatore Emerging As an Investment Hotspot.”

They had held three panel discussions here in 2022 as part of the award-winning “Coimbatore Unlimited” series. Under “Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0”, a panel discussion will be held at Taj Vivanta from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The discussion will be moderated by Gugan Ilango, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore. Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission; Vikranth Sathyamoorthy, AVP - western Tamil Nadu, Guidance Tamil Nadu; Ranjana Singhal, former president of TiE Coimbatore, and N. Eshwar, CEO of G Square, will be the panellists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The discussion will highlight the measures taken by the government to bring investments across sectors to Coimbatore and investment trends and their impact on the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US