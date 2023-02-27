HamberMenu
Panel discussion today on Coimbatore as an investment hotspot

It will highlight the measures taken by the government to bring investments across sectors to Coimbatore and investment trends and their impact on the district

February 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The G Square group and The Hindu will organise a panel discussion here on Tuesday on “Coimbatore Emerging As an Investment Hotspot.”

They had held three panel discussions here in 2022 as part of the award-winning “Coimbatore Unlimited” series. Under “Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0”, a panel discussion will be held at Taj Vivanta from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The discussion will be moderated by Gugan Ilango, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore. Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission; Vikranth Sathyamoorthy, AVP - western Tamil Nadu, Guidance Tamil Nadu; Ranjana Singhal, former president of TiE Coimbatore, and N. Eshwar, CEO of G Square, will be the panellists.

The discussion will highlight the measures taken by the government to bring investments across sectors to Coimbatore and investment trends and their impact on the district.

