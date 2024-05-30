ADVERTISEMENT

Panel constituted to study contract labour in Chennai airport

Published - May 30, 2024 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Advisory Contract Labour Board under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has constituted a committee to go into the issue of abolition of contract labour for packing, loading and works incidental in the Chennai airport.

The constitution of the committee followed a judgment of the Madras High Court which directed the Secretary of the Union Labour Ministry to consult with the Advisory Board and consider the representation made by the International Air Cargo Workers Union (IACWU) in this regard.

K.N. Umesh, National Secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Ranjay Kumar from Bokaro Steel City, Executive Director, Establishment (Labour Laws), from the Railway Board, are members of the panel. The Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Chennai would be its Member-Convener.

As per the terms of reference of the panel, the committee is to study the working of contract labour system in the job/works of packing, loading and works incidental thereto in Chennai Airport.

“The committee has to make suitable recommendation whether or not employment of contract labour in job/works of packing, loading and works incidental thereto in Chennai airport be prohibited keeping in view the provision of Section 10 of the Contract Labour (Regulation and abolition) Act, 1970,” it said.

