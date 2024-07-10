GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panel constituted to select members to T.N.’s juvenile justice board, child welfare committee

Retired Madras High Court judge K.B.K. Vasuki will be the chairperson of the committee and the Director of Children Welfare and Special Services will be its member-secretary

Published - July 10, 2024 12:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a Selection Committee for the selection of social worker members to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) as well as for a chairperson and members to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Retired Madras High Court judge K.B.K. Vasuki will be the chairperson of the committee and the Director of Children Welfare and Special Services will be its member-secretary.

Members of the Committee are: L.T. Stegana Jency, Director, Centre for Child Rights and Development – CCRD; A. Devaneyan, Director, Thozhamai; Professor M. Srinivasan of the Department of Criminology, University of Madras; Fr. Joseph Leo, Member, Governing Board of Don Bosco Arts and Science College, Kilpauk and a representative of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

