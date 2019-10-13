Panel clears 6 new medical colleges

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Technical Evaluation Committee has given the clearance for establishing six new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. However, the final decision of the Empowered Committee of the Union Ministry of Health is awaited.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh had visited New Delhi and made a presentation to the Technical Evaluation Committee for establishing the six colleges earlier this week. On September 24, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar had submitted detailed project reports along with details of land identified to the Union Health Ministry, seeking its nod for the colleges at Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, the Nilgiris, Dindigul, Namakkal and Tiruppur. “The Technical Evaluation Committee has given its clearance for the new medical colleges. Next is the Empowered Committee. During the meeting, we presented the need for medical colleges in these districts, details of land identified, number of beds and population in these districts, and stressed that there are no other medical colleges in the district,” a health official said. The proposal was under a centrally-sponsored scheme.