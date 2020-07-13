Pandya-era inscription found in ancient temple near Gingee

An inscription belonging to the Pandya period was discovered by a team of researchers in an ancient temple at Melmalayanur near Gingee on Sunday.

The inscription dating back to the era of Maravarman Kulasekara Pandyan III was found by D. Ramesh, assistant professor, Department of History, Government Arts College, Villupuram and researchers M. Prakash and K. Ashok during a field study.

According to Mr. Ramesh the inscription was found engraved on the southern wall of the sanctum sanctorum in the Raja Narayanan Perumal temple in Melmalayanur.

“The inscription is a rich source of information on the Pandya king Maravarman Kulasekara Pandyan III who ruled Malayanur in 1298 AD,” he said.

The temple was built during the reign of Kulasekara Pandyan III after the end of the Chola rule in the area.

The first line of the inscription bears the name of ‘Rajendra Chola Nallur’, another name of Malayanur.

The inscription indicates that it was made during the reign of Pandyas, he said.

It throws light on the administration during the Pandya period and the boundaries which were divided into Mandalams and Valanadus.

The inscription also provides proof that the present name of the town Malayanur was in existence for more than 1,000 years, he said.

A significant finding of the study is that another inscription bearing the name of Malayanur was found in a natural rock formation located close to the temple. It belongs to the period of Parantaka Chola I, Mr. Ramesh added.