Pandiarajan denies he is planning to join BJP

February 25, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former AIADMK Minister K. Pandiarajan on Sunday rejected speculation that he was planning to join the BJP, a day after Vilavancode MLA S. Vijayadharani quit the Congress and joined the ruling party at the Centre.

Responding to claims made on social media, Mr. Pandiarajan said that he would continue to serve under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the path laid by late leader and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Mr. Pandiarajan was elected to the Assembly as a DMDK candidate from the Virudhunagar constituency in 2011. Two years later, he joined the AIADMK, and was elected to the Assembly in 2016 and made a Minister in the Jayalalithaa government. He held a range of portfolios as a Minister.

Mr. Palaniswami made him the party’s deputy propaganda secretary. Mr. Pandiarajan failed to retain the Avadi constituency, losing to the DMK’s S.M. Nasar in the 2021 Assembly election.