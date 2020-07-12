Pandemic leaves them with no income, forces them to foray into new businesses

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the lives of many people around by forcing them to foray into business ventures they never dreamed of entering. But it has also provided them an opportunity to identify an additional occupation to augment their income.

Take R. Rajesh Kumar, a photographer, running a state-of-the-art photo studio with equipment for making niche albums in Kanniyakumari district, who has now become a fish seller.

“Weddings are our main source of income, but unfortunately COVID-19 broke out around the marriage season. It affected not only me, but seven others working in my studio. I was under compulsion to find an alternative livelihood. So I ventured into selling fish,” he said.

As Kanniyakumari is a coastal district, Mr. Kumar has a regular supply of fish from fishing hamlets. “I have launched a website, Kadal Meenkal, and provide door-delivery to customers,” he said. Asked whether he had adequate customers since there were a lot of fish markets in the district, he said that he created a database of customers before taking a plunge.

“We are doing well and the experience has taught me the advantage of having another business. I will sell fish even after the pandemic is over,” he said.

Equally hit by COVID-19 is M. Sheikh, a manpower supplier for catering, who is now running a juice shop in Nagercoil. He had over 120 people working for him, but cancellation of marriages and families turning them into a low-key affair closed all avenues of income for him and his employees.

“In our new shop, we are offering what others are not. Our shop offers 20 types of juices and sherbet, and the tender coconut sherbet is our speciality,” said Mr. Sheikh, who has plans to open another branch once the pandemic ends.

Tailor sells biscuits

But Nataraj, a tailor from Chennai, never thought he would be forced to sell biscuits and cakes on the streets. “Reopening of schools and weddings would have brought many customers. Today, I am left with no source of income. I am buying biscuits and cakes from a baker and selling them on the street. I have a family to feed,” he said.