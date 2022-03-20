‘Pandavar Ani’ wins Nadigar Sangam polls

Actor Nassser, left, along with his team members during the counting of votes in the election of the South Indian Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam), in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

March 20, 2022 22:25 IST

Nasser elected president, Vishal general secretary and Karthi is treasurer

Members of the ‘Pandavar Ani’, led by actor Nasser emerged victorious at the South Indian Artiste’s Association (SIAA) (Nadigar Sangam) elections for which votes were counted on Sunday. The Pandavar Ani had contested against another team called “Swami Sankaradas Ani”, led by actor Bhagyaraj and producer Ishari K. Ganesh. The Nadigar Sangam elections took place in 2019 and the counting of votes since then was delayed owing to a legal battle. Mr. Nasser secured 1,701 votes while Bhagyaraj polled 1,054 votes. Actor Vishal, who had contested for the post of general secretary, defeated Ishari K. Ganesh. Actor Karthi has been elected treasurer while actors Karunas and Poochi Murugan were elected vice-presidents. The Pandavar Ani had emerged victorious in the previous elections as well. Among their promises was the construction of a state-of-the-art building for the association in T. Nagar. The subsequent delay in finishing the construction before their term ended came in for criticism from the rival faction. Mr. Karthi said the victory was special as it came after a legal battle that lasted two years. “It is very important for us to work as a team and finish the construction of the building at the earliest. From the time we take up our posts, we will have a term of three years,” he said.