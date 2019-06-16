‘Pandavar Ani’ to meet drama artistes

As part of its campaign to win the Nadigar Sangam elections, the ‘Pandavar Ani’, that includes actors Nasser and Vishal, will interact with drama artistes from districts.

“Interacting with members of the Nadigar Sangam, who are drama artistes, is important and we will be meeting them directly over the next three days,” said Nasser, who is contesting for the post of president. The team will first visit Tiruchi and is then expected to go to Karaikudi, Madurai, Salem and Namakkal.

Meanwhile, Vishal met Chennai Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Saturday morning and submitted a letter, requesting adequate security measures for the Nadigar Sangam polls to be held at the M.G.R. Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women on June 23.

“We have assured them that the elections will be conducted in a smooth and safe manner,” he said.

Choice of venue

Reacting to concerns raised over the conduct of the elections at the scheduled venue, Vishal said the college campus had enough capacity and parking space for at least 500 cars.

“Several of our members have already voted through postal votes and on June 23, we expect around 1,500 to 1,800 members to come and vote,” he said.