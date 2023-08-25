HamberMenu
Panchayats in Kallakurichi district asked to ensure safety of optic fibre equipment

Optic fibre cables are being laid for broadband connectivity in all 412 panchayats of the district, through the T.N. Fibrenet Corporation, under a BharatNet project

August 25, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Laying of optic fibre cables under the BharatNet project to provide broadband connectivity to rural areas is under way in the 412 panchayats in Kallakurichi district.

The project entails an 85% fibre optic network through existing power lines, and 15% through underground cables. The project is being implemented through the Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation (TANFINET).

Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said the entire infrastructure has been entrusted in the care of the local panchayats, where the UPS/racks are being housed in the Village Panchayat Service Centres. The Point of Presence equipment is housed in the panchayat building, and the panchayat is responsible for ensuring uninterrupted power supply, safety of the property, and keeping the room clutter-free.

As the broadband connectivity infrastructure is being installed across panchayats, the district administration has directed the local bodies to ensure the safety of the racks, router, UPS and other optic fibre equipment.

Mr. Jatavath said the equipment is government property and any damage to/theft of the property will invite criminal action.

