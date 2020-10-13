Panchayat vice-president, husband booked for intimidating woman Dalit president in Mayiladuthurai

Google Maps image locates the Mannampandal panchayat office in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu.

MAYILADUTHURAI

13 October 2020 14:34 IST

The president of Mannampandal panchayat, Priya Periyasamy, had staged a dharna at the panchayat union office on Monday evening, before the case was booked

A case was filed against Mannampandal panchayat vice-president and her husband after president Priya Periyasamy, 23, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, staged a dharna for three hours in front of the Mayiladuthurai panchayat union office on Monday, alleging caste discrimination at workplace.

Amala and her husband Rajagopal were booked at the Mayiladuthurai station under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and under the Indian Penal Code for causing annoyance with an obscene act at a public place and criminal intimidation.

Sources said the flashpoint came when Ms. Amala and Mr. Rajagopal sneered at Ms. Priya for having bought a revolving chair for her use in the office, in compliance with the procedures.

The Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi members backed Ms. Priya, who withdrew the protest after Block Development Officer Saravanan assured her of action.

Discrimination alleged

Meanwhile, Erugaiyur panchayat president in the T. Palur block of Ariyalur district, also belonging to a Scheduled Caste, staged a dharna in front of the panchayat union office on Tuesday, alleging discrimination by the vice-president and ward members.

Dakshinamoorthy, 50, and his supporters alleged that he was ill-treated by vice-president Kanimozhi, her husband Sekar and a few ward members.

Mr. Dakshinamoorthy told journalists that he had undergone treatment at the Jayankondam Government General Hospital for the mental agony brought on by their ill-treatment.

He said the vice-president was bypassing authority, and he had already conveyed the matter to the Block Development Officer (BDO) through an advocate. BDO Sridevi met Mr. Dakshinamoorthy and assured him that his grievance would be redressed. Then, he withdrew the protest, sources said.

Official sources, however, said the interference in the administrative matters by Mr. Dakshinamoorthy’s son, a government employee, did not go down well with the ward members. Since the discord between the president and the ward members had been persisting for long, officials cautioned Mr. Dakshinamoorthy against allowing his son to interfere in the administration. Mr. Dakshinamoorthy had reasoned that he was uneducated, so he required his son’s assistance.

(With inputs from Special Correspondent in Ariyalur)