Panchayat Union Ward Member beheaded in Tiruvarur district

R. Rajesh (38) of Manalmedu Kovilur, a ward member of the Muthupettai Panchayat Union, was beheaded by an unidentified gang on Monday.

The murder came to light after members of the public noticed a human head slip and fall on the road in Alankadu area from a moving two-wheeler. Two persons riding the vehicle, fled the scene. Immediately, passers-by alerted the police.

Following a thorough search in the nearby areas, the police found a corpse without its head lying near a coir factory.

On further investigation, the police identified the deceased as the Muthupettai Panchayat Union Ward-11 member, Rajesh who is said to be involved in several criminal cases, including a murder case.

Rajesh, who got elected to the Panchayat Union as an Independent candidate, later joined the AIADMK, police said.