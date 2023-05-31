Panchayat secretary suspended in Kallakurichi district over inconsistencies in records

May 31, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The secretary of Madapattu panchayat was placed under suspension by Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

According to official sources, the Assistant Director of village panchayats had inspected various schemes that were being implemented in the panchayat. It was noticed during the inspection that the panchayat officials were not maintaining records and documents properly and several inconsistencies were also found in the accounts.

The Collector then ordered the suspension of the panchayat secretary Rajendra Cholan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Administration also issued notices under Section 205 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act 1994 to the panchayat president Janarthanan and vice-president Sathyakeerthi seeking an explanation on inconsistencies found in accounts.

The Collector also stripped them of their financial powers to sign cheques under Section 203 of the Act, to stop them from misusing their authority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.