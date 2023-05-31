ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat secretary suspended in Kallakurichi district over inconsistencies in records

May 31, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi District Administration also issued notices to the panchayat president Janarthanan and vice-president Sathyakeerthi seeking an explanation on inconsistencies found in accounts

The Hindu Bureau

The secretary of Madapattu panchayat was placed under suspension by Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

According to official sources, the Assistant Director of village panchayats had inspected various schemes that were being implemented in the panchayat. It was noticed during the inspection that the panchayat officials were not maintaining records and documents properly and several inconsistencies were also found in the accounts.

The Collector then ordered the suspension of the panchayat secretary Rajendra Cholan.

The District Administration also issued notices under Section 205 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act 1994 to the panchayat president Janarthanan and vice-president Sathyakeerthi seeking an explanation on inconsistencies found in accounts.

The Collector also stripped them of their financial powers to sign cheques under Section 203 of the Act, to stop them from misusing their authority.

