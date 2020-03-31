Tamil Nadu

Panchayat secretary suspended for violation of Section 144

Village panchayat secretary from Sirumur village under Arni Panchayat Union was placed under suspension by the District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy on Tuesday. The decision was taken by him after an inquiry against the official for violating article 144 rule imposed country-wide to fight against COVID-19.

The State and Union governments have issued notification on the deferment of collecting taxes from people in the wake of 21 -day lock down announced by the Union Government. The official in question violated this rule to collect taxes from the villagers who were unaware of the announcement.

The official was served a suspension notice on Tuesday, said a senior official from Tiruvannamalai Collectorate.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 5:06:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/panchayat-secretary-suspended-for-violation-of-section-144/article31218400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY