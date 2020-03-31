Panchayat secretary suspended for violation of Section 144

Village panchayat secretary from Sirumur village under Arni Panchayat Union was placed under suspension by the District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy on Tuesday. The decision was taken by him after an inquiry against the official for violating article 144 rule imposed country-wide to fight against COVID-19.

The State and Union governments have issued notification on the deferment of collecting taxes from people in the wake of 21 -day lock down announced by the Union Government. The official in question violated this rule to collect taxes from the villagers who were unaware of the announcement.

The official was served a suspension notice on Tuesday, said a senior official from Tiruvannamalai Collectorate.