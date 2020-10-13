Panchayat president murdered

Kunnathur panchayat president R. Krishnarajan, and his friend A. Munisamy, 40, were found murdered near Karuppayoorani in Madurai on Monday morning. The police said the two had left home at around 8.30 p.m., and their bodies were found in a secluded place in Parai, on the Kunnathur-Varichiyur Road, with stab injuries.

Mr. Krishnarajan was elected president, unopposed, after people belonging to a particular caste Hindu community sought the post of the president for their community. Earlier, people from another community would occupy the post.

Mr. Krishnarajan, who was engaged in farming, had no known previous enmity, the police added.

Mr. Munisamy, who belonged to a Schedule Caste, was an electrician, and was often seen with the president. The Karuppayoorani police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.