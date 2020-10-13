Tamil Nadu

Panchayat president murdered

Kunnathur panchayat president R. Krishnarajan, and his friend A. Munisamy, 40, were found murdered near Karuppayoorani in Madurai on Monday morning. The police said the two had left home at around 8.30 p.m., and their bodies were found in a secluded place in Parai, on the Kunnathur-Varichiyur Road, with stab injuries.

Mr. Krishnarajan was elected president, unopposed, after people belonging to a particular caste Hindu community sought the post of the president for their community. Earlier, people from another community would occupy the post.

Mr. Krishnarajan, who was engaged in farming, had no known previous enmity, the police added.

Mr. Munisamy, who belonged to a Schedule Caste, was an electrician, and was often seen with the president. The Karuppayoorani police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2020 1:20:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/panchayat-president-murdered/article32838834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY